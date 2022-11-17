Bristol Zoo car park homes approved for second time
New homes on a zoo-owned car park have been approved for a second time.
Bristol Zoological Society's (BZS) west car park in College road will be redeveloped for 62 homes to be built.
Originally approved in September 2021, Bristol City Council's plans were delayed by threats of legal action by locals concerned the scheme could impact architectural heritage.
With architects revising the scheme, the plans are now set to go ahead.
The 55 apartments and seven houses are part of the BZS strategy to safeguard the future of the charity - and 20% of the homes will be affordable.
The development follows the closure of Bristol Zoo's Clifton site in September after 186 years.
The zoo is moving to its sister site the Wild Place Project on the outskirts of Bristol.
At a meeting of Bristol City Council's development control committee on Wednesday, locals raised concerns about the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Adam Chivers said while "nobody is objecting to the sale of the zoo's assets" or housing, "the design of the scheme is wholly out of keeping with the conservation area".
He said the design would "leave a permanent scar on the conservation area".
Vice chair of trustees at BZS, Chris Booy, said the charity wanted to "leave a really positive legacy" and had a "high quality and detailed" scheme in place.
"This development will be part of our legacy, including bringing affordable homes to a part of Bristol that for most is unaffordable," he added.
