Big Jeff creates first art since suffering severe burns
- Published
A well-known gig-goer and artist has been commissioned to brighten up a hospital window during his recovery from severe burns.
Jeffrey 'Big Jeff' Johns has been at Southmead Hospital since August.
He was initially treated at a specialist burns unit in Swansea after a fire broke out at his home in June.
Mr Johns says the painting has doubled-up as physiotherapy, because he has been asked "to practice reaching out and up".
"It made me reach out in all directions whilst stimulating my brain," he told BBC West.
Mr Johns, known for attending hundreds of concerts a year in Bristol, is also a prolific painter, and has had pieces on show at several venues in the city, Including The Island.
He described his "absolute joy" at being able to paint once more.
"One of the things that's helped save me is my determination to hold a pen or brush in my left hand," he said.
"When I've been feeling depressed about my left hand/beating myself up about my body, having an expressive outlet really helps."
'Life-changing adaptations'
Mr Johns is still recovering, following a fire at his flat in June.
He has had several operations and procedures to minimise the long-term effects of his burns.
"I'm still anxious about procedures to come," he said.
"I've got to make life-changing adaptations, some things I can't do for myself.
"I am hopeful that I can return home in the next month or so with support."
In recent weeks, friends have taken Mr Johns to see sound checks at concerts, and it has lifted his spirit.
"I cried at my first soundcheck," he said.
"It was so invigorating and beautifully hypnotic.
"I was quite down and my friends came and took me out to the sound check. I felt all the stress and anxiety disappear in the noise."
