Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
- Published
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status.
The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January.
Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people reach its services and "important" information.
That will "greatly assist in reducing drug-related harm", she added.
Ms Porter is a nurse who has worked in HIV services, substance use treatment and homelessness.
The Loop said it was "delighted" that The Charity Commission undertook a comprehensive legal review of its activities and determined drug checking as a legal and charitable activity in the UK.
The organisation, which is the UK's first and only dedicated drug checking not-for-profit, said this would provide it with "an excellent platform to develop services, reach wider communities and more individuals, and greater opportunity to secure further funding to do so".
Founder and director, Professor Fiona Measham, said about one in five illicit substances are being mis-sold in the UK.
"When we give people the results, if the substance is other than expected, two thirds of people throw it away or give it to us to dispose of," she said.
"So we're taking those adulterants out of circulation and reducing future harm."
She added: "The Loop is very lucky to have the experience and skills of Katy to drive the next stage in our development, for what is now very much a full-time job."
The Loop plans to open the UK's first regular drug-checking service, in partnership with Bristol City Council and Bristol Drugs Project in January.
