Pair plead guilty over Bristol City v Millwall violence
- Published
Two men have pleaded guilty to public order offences following violence after a Championship football match.
Gareth Morgan, 30, of Commonfield Road, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, and Shaun Davey, 50, were charged in connection with disorder after the game between Bristol City and Millwall.
Morgan was fined and banned from attending football matches for five years.
Davey was given an interim football banning order.
Two men were charged following violence after the game at Ashton Gate stadium on 15 October
The sentencing of Davey, of Old Church Road, Clevedon, was adjourned to 14 December.
Both cases were heard at Bristol Magistrates Court on 15 November.
