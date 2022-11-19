Children in Need: Bristol drama group 'like a warm hug' for kids
- Published
A theatre group has become a "safe space" for children with special educational needs.
Travelling Light Theatre Company founded its Louder than Words drama group in Bristol to help children express themselves.
Last year it received £29,942 from the BBC's Children in Need appeal, securing its future for the next three years.
Joby, 13, who is hearing and sight impaired, "absolutely loves" the theatre group.
Rosie, Joby's mum, told BBC Points West: "I'd describe Joby as really energetic and kind of excitable and very sociable.
"Joby is visually impaired and hearing impaired and so he obviously struggles to see things.
"Home is a real safe space for him - he loves reading and he loves gaming and he loves TV, things that are up close.
"What is tricky is finding him things to do outside the house."
"That simple thing of just being around friends and talking with them, he finds it a real, real struggle.
"Someone mentioned Travelling Light and from the very beginning he just absolutely loved it."
'Warm hug'
Rosie said joining the drama group had been like a "warm hug" for her son.
"He comes in and everyone's got their own things going on and he can be himself."
Joby said: "It's my safe space because I like the staff there and the children.
"People at Travelling Light have special needs like me so I can relate to them more and find it easier to make friends."
Sophie Marshall, of the Travelling Light Theatre Company, said: "Joby brings so much energy and enthusiasm to the group.
"He's really taken on this role of leader in the session - helping others and supporting others."
Rosie added: "We've learned so much from him about differences and being different, and now he's much more proud of who he is.
"I think this is really helping him - being around people who are also different and feeling like 'actually, it's okay to be me'."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk