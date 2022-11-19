Bristol to London Paddington GWR trains disrupted by strike
- Published
Train services are being disrupted due to strike action.
Services between Bristol and London Paddington, via the Thames Valley, are operating at a reduced capacity until 18:30 GMT, with more action planned for Monday between 07:30 and 18:30.
Workers at the Thames Valley Signal Centre in Didcot say they are taking action over a colleague's dismissal.
Great Western Railway is advising people to check updates on their journey before travelling.
Trains to London Paddington from Bristol Temple Meads call at Bath Spa, Chippenham, Swindon and Reading.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.