One man arrested after serious assault in Bristol
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man, in his 20s, was seriously assaulted.
The victim was attacked on Friday 18 November by two men in Stokes Croft, Bristol.
He was struck with a weapon, causing a significant wound to his back, before two men fled the scene.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody and police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place near the junction with City Road.
Officers said the assault happened between about 19:40 and 19:50 GMT.
"We know the two men ran away before leaving the area in a black Mercedes in the direction of the city centre," said Det Insp Su Parker.
"Given the time of day this happened, we expect there would have been a number of people in the area and would urge witnesses or motorists driving along the road at the time who may have relevant dashcam footage showing the suspects, to get in touch."
