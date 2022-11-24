Former Filton Airfield hangar to become community hub
A building once used to house Battle of Britain aircraft is to be converted into a new community hub.
Hangar 16U is one of several sites on Bristol's former Filton Airfield being redeveloped as part of the huge Brabazon housing development.
Once the home of Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes, it will contain a library, cafe, gym and rooms to hire.
Bristol's long-awaited arena is also part of plans to redevelop the airfield, once home to Concorde.
The hangar was first opened in 1915 when it was used by the Royal Flying Corps. In the Second World War it was the home of both Spitfires and Hawker Hurricane aircraft which played a pivotal role in keeping Germany at bay in the Battle of Britain.
The new building will retain many of the original features of the Grade II-listed hangar, including its roof trusses and red brickwork.
The restoration work has been designed by Bristol-based architecture firm Ferguson Mann, founded by former city mayor George Ferguson.
YTL Developments said the ground floor of the building will contain an open-plan cafe, library, study pods and rooms for private events.
The upstairs will feature dedicated youth spaces, activity rooms and a large hall for multi-faith groups.
Sebastian Loyn, planning and development director at YTL Developments said: "The restoration of Hangar 16U will see this historic structure return to its rightful place as the centre of community life."
He said the new facility would be a "focal point" for people living in the thousands of new homes planned for the area.
Work on Hangar 16U is due to start in 2023, with it opening to the public in 2024.
