Disruption to GWR train services as drivers strike
- Published
Train services across the west will be disrupted due to drivers striking in a long-running dispute over pay.
Great Western Railway will only run a reduced service between Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington between 07:30 GMT and 21:30 on Saturday.
There will be no services running in and out of Bath Spa or Wales.
On Sunday, trains will continue to be disrupted. There will be a later start to services in the morning, and a reduced timetable throughout the day.
Trains to London Paddington from Bristol Temple Meads will call at Chippenham, Swindon and Reading.
"Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel on these days- only travel by train if absolutely necessary," said a GWR spokesperson.
"Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket."
The train drivers' union Aslef will be striking at 11 other train companies in a long-running dispute over pay, so connecting trains could also be affected.
Great Western Railway is advising people to check updates on their journey before travelling.
Union bosses have said with prices of food and energy rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, companies should be paying their members more. They are also angry about job cuts and changes to working conditions.
Rail bosses have claimed they want to give workers pay rises, but insist changes are needed to "modernise" working practices and save money.
