Para surfers prepare for world championships at The Wave, Bristol
The country's best para surfers have been honing their skills as they prepare to head to the United States for the sport's world championships.
The group met to take part in a final training session at The Wave, near Bristol, on Friday,
Wheelchair user Stephen Lightbown, 43, had never surfed until 18 months ago but he is going to California for the World Para Surfing Championships.
The event is being staged at Pismo Beach from 4 to 11 December.
Mr Lightbown has used a wheelchair for 27 years and, while he is getting help from a coach, said it is not always plain sailing.
"It's like trying to ride a wild horse in a rodeo," he said.
"I have no feeling or movement below my waist, so there is an exhilaration about being able to move in a way that's not in my wheelchair.
"The independence you have while out on the board is fantastic."
Mr Lightbown said the session at The Wave had been "brutal" but he was looking forward to competing.
"All the cliches of surfing in California with the surfboard on top of the car and pretending I'm in Point Break, that's what it's all about," he added.
He will be joined by Andy Guy, who was injured in a kitesurfing accident eight years ago.
"It's been a steep learning curve since my injury," he said.
"I'm progressing nicely and every time if go out there I'm learning something different.
"I'm excited and looking forward to it as I've not done anything like it before.
"It would be nice to come away with a medal. I'm not expecting it but who knows, anything can happen."
Currently the sport is not centrally funded so participants have to raise money themselves to compete.
However, with surfing soon becoming part of the Olympics, and para surfing set to follow, the hope is that the sport can grow.
Ben Powis, chief executive of Surfing England, said: "The team are really really talented... and with the right support, absolutely we can have gold medallists."
