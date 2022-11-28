Four in hospital after two-car crash in Bristol
- Published
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Bristol.
It involved a BMW and an Audi A4 near the junction of the A370 Brunel Way and Long Ashton Bypass at 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police have described the injuries of the BMW's driver as "potentially life-threatening" and those of the Audi driver as "potentially life-changing".
Two passengers from the Aldi were also taken to hospital.
The condition of one was confirmed to be less serious than that of each driver, and police said they were seeking an update on the condition of the second.
Fire and ambulance crews have left the scene and the roads have been reopened.
