Blagdon pub staff to be paid in full after sudden closure
- Published
Staff at a pub that closed suddenly have been reassured they will be paid.
Workers arrived at The Seymour Arms in Blagdon last week to find the venue cleared out and shut down.
Landlord Carl Francis-Pester said he had "debated the matter openly" with staff but some were still surprised.
He said a "significant downturn in business coupled with a huge proposed rent increase and recent government announcements made the decision to close more urgent".
Staff told BBC West many of them now faced having to look for new jobs.
"We feel let down and a little bit betrayed," said Mark Murray, the general manager at The Seymour Inn.
"If they had been a bit more honest and said 'this is what I'm going to do, this is what's going to happen, I need to let the pub go', anything along those lines would have helped.
"But to turn up and find it happening when you're coming in to do your job was a bit disappointing."
In an email to the BBC, Mr Francis-Pester said "It is with a heavy heart and great regret that I have had to close the Seymour Arms in Blagdon.
"I have supported the business from personal income for some time but this is not a sustainable position.
"Staff and suppliers will be paid in full".
He added: "Our general manager was asked to cancel all bookings before the doors were closed, so that no surprises or inconvenience would be caused."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk