Frome crash: College students hurt as coach overturns
- Published
A coach transporting school children has overturned.
Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35 GMT.
A number of passengers, including students from Frome College, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene.
A small number were taken to hospital for further treatment but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening, police said.
The college said: "This afternoon a coach carrying our students and staff was involved in a road traffic accident outside Oldford.
"The emergency services remain on the scene along with the principal and vice principal."
It urged people not to speculate or to post details of the crash on social media.
Avon and Somerset Police said its officers were liaising with the school and the parents of children involved.
"Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision," it said.
The road has been closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.
