Bristol defibrillators 'a no brainer' after rugby player's death
A call has been made for more defibrillators across a city after the death of a rugby player.
Sam Polledri, 24, died from a heart attack in Millennium Square in Bristol in February.
The city has one of the lowest numbers of automated external defibrillators in England.
Councillor Steve Smith said installing more "is a no brainer" and would improve the chances of people surviving cardiac arrests.
There were five defibrillators close to Mr Polledri when he died - but they were all behind locked doors.
Earlier this year, a defibrillator was installed metres away from the site where he died after his parents fundraised for it.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Conservative councillor for Westbury-on-Trym and Henleaze said plans for more defibrillators would not "impose extra costs" on Bristol City Council.
Large developments could be required to include publicly available defibrillators and new taxi drivers could be trained on basic CPR techniques and how to use the devices.
A charity could also work with the council on installation and maintenance.
Mr Smith said a similar programme had been rolled out in Swansea, with the city council there working with charity Heartbeat Trust UK.
Swansea now has 459 automated external defibrillators, one of the highest numbers in the country.
Councillors will discuss the proposals on 13 December.
Additional reporting by Sammy Jenkins
