Bristol Christmas lights family set £100k charity target

Brailsford lights
The light show was started on Boxing Day in 1994
By Robin Markwell & Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
BBC News

A family that puts on an annual Christmas lights display said it was aiming to raise £100,000 for charity.

Since starting the display in 1994, the Brailsford family in Brentry, Bristol, has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In the past, the lights have raised £91,720 for the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal to help sick children.

Lee Brailsford said he was concerned the cost of living issues might stop them from reaching their target.

The Brailsford family said they normally start decorating the house in October every year

To reduce costs he said the display would be turned off nightly at 21:00GMT instead of the usual 22:00.

"We don't actually know the total per day that it's costing us at the moment, but I'm sure it's going to be a little bit more than last year," he said.

Inpho
The family previously used the light show to raise money for the Tiny Lives Campaign

Neighbours said they really enjoyed the display though because they made the area "feel Christmassy", he added.

"People say, 'Is it really bright inside?' but it's nothing like this on the inside," he added.

"We're hoping to get up to the £100,000 mark this year, but with all of the cost of living stuff going on, we're not sure we'll get there.

Mr Brailsford said he hoped to raise money for the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal to buy lifesaving equipment for children

Mr Brailsford said his family "love everything about Christmas".

"We love the festive cheer, it brings together the neighbours and the community and it raises money for charity."

In 2007 the family raised £1,566.12 for the Cots for Tots campaign

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics