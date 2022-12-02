Bristol: Upfest will not be held in 2023 due to rising costs

Upfest crowds in Greville Smyth Park in 2022Plaster Communications
The festival was based in Greville Smyth Park in 2022
By Steve Mellen
BBC News

Europe's largest street art festival will not be held in 2023 due to rising costs.

Upfest returned to south Bristol this summer for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

But organisers say they need to raise at least £180,000 to stage the free event, which will next be held in 2024.

The festival's co-founder Steve Hayles said: "We're gutted to not be putting on the festival in 2023 but the risk to the organisation is just too great."

Paul Box
Artists from across the world, such as SoFreeSo from Switzerland, paint murals live during the festival

He added: "We know our visitors love the festival and it has played a big part in making Bedminster a street art hub for the city and has become known internationally for it.

"With rising infrastructure costs, site fees and without funding, we won't be able to raise the funds we need in 2023 to keep the festival free, so instead we will turn our attention to 2024."

About 50,000 people attended the 2022 festival, which involved 400 artists from 70 countries coming to Bristol to create murals across Bedminster, Southville and Ashton.

Organisers say they will focus on other projects in 2023, including artist exhibitions at their permanent gallery on North Street, and getting ahead with planning for 2024.

Paul Box
The murals stay on walls in south Bristol all year round

The festival expanded in 2022 to move its base to a new location at Greville Smyth Park, and also had artists painting at Ashton Gate Stadium and the Tobacco Factory.

"Anyone who would like to support or sponsor the festival in 2024 would be very welcome and please do get in touch," said Mr Hayles.

Artist goin.art painted this piece, called The Love Fighter, on West Street, as Upfest returned in 2022

