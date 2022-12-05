Hundreds of new Bristol homes set to get the go ahead
Hundreds of new council-owned homes in Bristol are set for approval.
The new housing estate of 200 homes would be built in Hengrove, off Wells Road, where New Fosseway School used to be.
Some residents have raised concerns about a potential increase in traffic and fear the plans could increase waiting times at GP surgeries.
Councillors are set to vote on granting planning permission for the scheme on Wednesday.
The site is owned by Bristol City Council and would be developed by the council-owned Goram Homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The homes would be a mix of houses and apartments, including 70 'extra care apartments' for the elderly and 60 affordable homes.
In planning documents, developers said: "The development of the New Fosseway site represents an opportunity to deliver much needed housing and create a place that responds to a broad range of social and environmental challenges faced by the city."
'Parking is horrendous'
But some residents have raised concerns about the plans.
One neighbour said: "We are already struggling to get doctor's appointments and get places at schools, not even mentioning the non-existent public transport."
Another added: "The traffic up and down Wells Road and all the streets is bad enough without more traffic.
"The parking is horrendous. We do not need more cars on our roads."
