England’s World Cup run gives West's pubs 'big boost'
Football fans cheering on England at the World Cup have given the industry a much-needed "boost".
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the trade had endured a tough year and it was a welcome relief.
She said fans are thought to have drunk an extra five million pints during Sunday's match alone.
"We really hope that supporters still keep coming out to support two great institutions," she said.
"We really hope that England do well on Saturday [against France] because when England do well, so do we."
The association estimates the World Cup hosted in Qatar could boost business by up to 10%.
As well as seeing huge crowds for weekend fixtures, it said that England's mid-week games had delivered more than expected in some cases.
England's first group game against Iran saw a 62% uplift in beer sales, according to data consultancy CGA Insight, the equivalent of three million more pints worth almost £12m.
Ronnie and Nathan Freeman are the co-owners of the Industry Sports Bar in Gloucester Road.
Ronnie said there would be a maximum of five tables occupied in their pub for any other game.
But during England's 3-0 victory over Senegal in the competition's last 16 on Sunday they were "packed to the rafters, turning people away in fact".
They are already fully-booked for Saturday's quarter-final clash with France.
Ronnie added: "We've had phone call after phone call since the game finished last night."
Nathan said it was "brilliant" after they were closed for long periods during the pandemic.
"Now it's kind of 'make hay while the sun shines'," he added.
Ms McClarkin said with the competition taking place during the winter in Qatar, alongside the Christmas rush, "we are hoping that we will see a boost to our sales in this period of time".
"It is a critical time of year for our businesses, our pubs and brewers make 10% of their year's takings in that month.
"So we're really hopeful that we'll see a strong support of the Great British pub this Christmas."
Brendan Murphy, the founder of Bristol Independent Bar Association, said the money pubs take this month should "get them through January and February, which is the quiet time for the industry".
