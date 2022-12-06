Images of eight men released after Cheltenham football fight
- Published
Officers want to identify eight men following disorder at a football match.
A fight broke out between a group of Bristol Rovers fans and a group of Cheltenham Town fans on Bath Road in Cheltenham on 15 October.
The groups were drinking at The Miller and The Moon Under Water at about 14:00 BST when they began to goad each other and punches were thrown, police said.
Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone who recognises any of the men to report it on the force website.
