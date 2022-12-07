Plans for Bristol Parkway station redevelopment approved
Major changes to a railway station have been approved.
Bristol Parkway will have a new main building, two new parks and a business hub called The Brickworks will be built on site.
South Gloucestershire Council said the work will make the station more accessible by bus, bike, scooter and on foot.
The authority, which approved the plans on Monday, is yet to say when work will begin, or when it will be completed.
South Gloucestershire Council's cabinet member for transport, Steve Reade, said: "This new masterplan is an ambitious vision to transform Bristol Parkway into a major new destination and for it to become a fitting gateway for the region and South Gloucestershire.
"This masterplan reimagines Bristol Parkway as a destination complete with a new station, places where people can work, meet friends and family, as well as providing new parks where residents can enjoy the outdoors."
'Accessibility at the heart'
He added that the plan is "leading from the front in respect of climate change, moving away from car-based travel and encouraging public transport and active travel, which will help to reduce air pollution".
The plans have also had input from Great Western Railway (GWR), Network Rail and the West of England Combined Authority (WECA).
Network Rail's industry programme director, Malcolm Parsons, said: "The plan focuses on enhanced connectivity with the surrounding communities and puts accessibility at the heart of Bristol Parkway with improved facilities for those who use wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
"Alongside these benefits, the plan seeks to encourage sustainable travel and will provide more green spaces to enhance biodiversity."
