Calls for franchising system amid Bristol 'bus crisis'
- Published
Pressure is mounting on the West of England metro mayor to consider a new bus franchising deal amid growing problems with local bus services.
Bristol City Council will vote on a motion to urge metro mayor Dan Norris to commission a study on adopting a franchising system.
A deal could see greater public control and reliability of bus services in the West, following the cancellation of many services last month.
Mr Norris said it is under review.
First Bus is the major operator in Bristol and has put down the cancellation of services to a lack of drivers.
Under franchising, the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) would set contracts for services which private operators would have to bid for.
This could see the West of England decide bus routes, timetables and fares, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
It follows Greater Manchester's plans to introduce bus franchising, which it hopes will lead to more reliable services.
Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Brown put forward the motion, which will be debated by the council on 13 December.
He said: "Bristol's buses are failing.
"All the solutions that have been tried to date have failed, fundamentally, the operators hold all the cards and this has been repeatedly demonstrated this year with services being reduced right across the city.
"As things stand, Weca has been powerless to ensure that the service is comprehensive, frequent, and reliable, the key factors to ensuring people choose buses over cars for journeys in the city."
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees also urged Mr Norris to hold talks on setting up a bus franchising model.
"It seems clear the crisis on our buses at this time is not going away," he said.
Mr Rees said that an alternative model of bus management is needed and is of "critical importance".
"We need the West of England mayor to meet with myself, First Bus and other local authority leaders so we can work together to clearly set out the standard of bus services we need," he added.
Mr Norris said: "Franchising remains under ongoing review. But it's certainly not a quick fix.
"The biggest issue we face in the West of England currently is a bus driver shortage.
"That would be exactly the same challenge whatever system was in place to run the buses."
