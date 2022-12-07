Willsbridge: Mum 'shook up' after lorry crash near Bristol
A mother says she drove up onto a kerb to avoid a lorry which she thought was going to smash through her windscreen.
Nicola Dyer's car was damaged by the lorry shortly after it hit a bridge in Willsbridge, near Bristol, on Tuesday.
She said she and her son in the passenger seat were uninjured in the incident, but her "adrenaline was pumping".
A 50-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The lorry struck the bridge in Willsbridge at around 17:15 GMT, before travelling up Cherry Gardens to Oldland Common High Street, where it came to a stop.
It damaged several vehicles as it travelled for around a mile after hitting the bridge, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Ms Dyer was driving in the opposite direction to the lorry, with her son in the passenger seat.
She said: "It was on my side of the road and going quite fast.
"I could see a piece of metal coming in front of us, so I went up onto the kerb and it literally caught all along the side of my car.
"It hit a parked car behind me and carried on driving with sparks coming off the back of it.
"I thought it was going to come through the windscreen and that was it... my adrenaline was pumping."
She added: "We're okay - just a bit shook up."
The driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Streetlights and telephone lines were damaged but no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.