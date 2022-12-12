Cost of living: Bristol leisure centres open as warm spaces
Five leisure centres in Bristol will be used as warm spaces for people needing to escape the cold this winter.
Easton, Henbury, Horfield and Kingsdown leisure centres and St Paul's Community Sports Academy will offer a warm, safe place, where visitors can use the Wi-Fi, toilets and showers.
It comes as people struggle to heat their homes amidst the rising cost of living.
Bristol City Council said there are now 80 "Welcoming Spaces" available.
The centres are run by Everyone Active and Bristol City Council.
Bristol's mayor, Marvin Rees, said: "The council and a range of community organisations have been taking a One City approach to the cost of living crisis, working together since April to develop a network of Welcoming Spaces across the city."
'Just come in'
The centres will be open to everyone, free of charge, so people do not have to be an Everyone Active member to take advantage of the warm space.
Everyone Active's contract manager, Gary Teagle, added: "We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.
"We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.
"It's a free-of-charge offer to just come in and spend time with us, safe and warm."
A list of warm spaces is available on the Bristol City Council website along with information on specific days and times the centres are open.