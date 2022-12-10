Remembering the Cockleshell Heroes 80 years on
"Having just paddled the same route that these guys did, and then have the French remember them like we do, is very touching."
Former marine Ben Mason, from Christchurch, joined the 10-man Cockleshell 22 team that has spent the past four days retracing the journey of Operation Frankton.
He was following in the footsteps of the elite fighters who ventured into Nazi-occupied territory to destroy merchants ships loaded with war supplies for Japan.
After their own gruelling journey by kayak through the cold, treacherous waters of the Gironde in Bordeaux, it was a time for reflection for the Cockleshell 22.
The heroes of Operation Frankton pulled off a daring commando raid in which 10 marines paddled more than 70 miles in folding kayaks along the Gironde estuary, evading German gunners to plant limpet mines on their supply ships.
Only four men made it to the port, and only two escaped to return home - the others all died.
For the 80th anniversary of that famous mission the veterans, dignitaries, British and French military representatives and local students came together in Bordeaux to remember.
They gathered near the spot where the German ships were targeted.
Military historian David Devigne said: "This ceremony is important for us to remember Operation Frankton, it's our duty to do so.
"To quote Winston Churchill 'the more you look towards the past, you see far into the future'."
The two men who survived the cockleshell raid in 1942 were Maj Herbert "Blondie" Hasler and Cpl Bill Sparks.
The latter's brother, Jim Sparks, from Islington, attends this ceremony each year.
"I do this for my brother and to represent the Sparks family.
"It's a very sad occasion, still," he tells me.
"You still feel the pain of what they went through. It's a great feeling, as well, to know you've come here and shown your respect."
Mr Sparks met the men who had retraced his brother's journey this week.
For Royal Marine reservist Jeremy Nazarin from Bristol it was a powerful moment.
"It was a dream. The reason I joined was because of his brother. It's shaped a large part of my life," he said.
The Cockleshell 22 team has felt the sense of history in every paddle stroke through strong tides and biting, wet conditions.
The ceremony focussed their minds.
Jason "Jude" Garland, a former Royal Marine from Halifax, said: "It's a very emotional experience. Quite overwhelming to be honest"
Organiser of the Cockleshell 22, Laurence Moore from Stockport, said: "I cannot believe the turnout on the 80th anniversary of Operation Frankton.
"To see so many people here, so many people have travelled form the UK and all across France to join the ceremony.
"It's so important and lovely to see the combination of British and French traditions being played out on the parade square today."
The ceremony was also an acknowledgement of the respect shown by the team to the marines who set the standard 80 years ago.
The UK's Deputy Ambassador to France, Theo Rycroft, said: "To see the veterans here today, the team who have put on this new expedition to recreate the journey and go through the same conditions and to commemorate their forebears is inspirational."
The Cockleshell 22 expedition is raising money for three military charities - The Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes and The Royal Marines Charity.
Their challenge is not over yet.
On Sunday the men will retrace the steps of Hasler and Sparks who, after planting their limpet mines on German ships, then walked 100 miles to reach the French resistance forces who got the two men back home to safety.
What struck those assembled, 80 years later, was how the story of the Cockleshell Heroes is among the greatest examples of bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War.
