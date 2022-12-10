Extractor fan explosion caused Bristol pizza shop fire
- Published
A pizza restaurant on a busy main road was forced to close on Friday night after extractor fan "blew up" and caused a fire.
Firefighters were seen tackling flames at Pizzarova on Park Street on 9 December at around 18:48 GMT.
The fire is said to have started mid-service whilst customers were inside, forcing the restaurant to close.
No one was injured during the incident and the fire crews were able to successfully extinguish the flames.
It is the third fire that the restaurant has dealt with this year.
In an Instagram post, Pizzarova explained how an extractor fan had "blown up" and apologised to their customers.
It said: "Our extraction fan sadly blew up on us tonight mid service, everyone is safe and well but we'll be closed this weekend while we figure out which parts need replacing.
"Thanks to those eating with us for early dinner for your patience, to our team for dealing with it so calmly and for the boys in red for helping make sure everything was safe to go back in."
Avon Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
