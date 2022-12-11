West of England residents wake up to covering of snow
People living in parts of the West have woken up to very wintry scenes on Sunday after snow showers overnight.
Parts of Bristol, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire got a dusting as showers spread from west to east.
The Forest of Dean also had snow, and parts of Somerset had already had a covering on Saturday.
Highways England warned drivers to take conditions into account, and to make sure they had extra clothes and warm drinks in their vehicles.
