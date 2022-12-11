West of England residents wake up to covering of snow

Snow in Windmill Hill, Bristol
The first snow of this winter fell in Bristol overnight

People living in parts of the West have woken up to very wintry scenes on Sunday after snow showers overnight.

Parts of Bristol, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire got a dusting as showers spread from west to east.

The Forest of Dean also had snow, and parts of Somerset had already had a covering on Saturday.

Highways England warned drivers to take conditions into account, and to make sure they had extra clothes and warm drinks in their vehicles.

The snowy scenes were repeated across Bristol
Cirencester residents also woke up to snowy scenes
Driving conditions were tricky in Didmarton first thing
Early risers in Malmesbury got to watch the flakes fall
Dogs on walks, such as these in Hanham near Bristol, found themselves walking in a winter wonderland

