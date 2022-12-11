Shirehampton crash: Man dies after hit-and-run in Bristol
A man has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Two people were arrested after the crash, which happened in Shirehampton just after 01:00 GMT, police said.
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s had been detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision, officers said.
Anyone who saw what happened was asked to get in touch with police.
An Avon and Somerset Police statement said: "Officers were called to Antona Drive, in Shirehampton, Bristol, at around 1am following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in which the car failed to stop.
"Unfortunately, the pedestrian, a man in their 50s, died at the scene.
"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer."
Insp Tom Fitzpatrick said the force was especially keen to speak to a witness seen on CCTV crossing the road just after the incident.
"We believe they have information which could aid our investigation into the incident," he said.
