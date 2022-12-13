Bristol charities fundraising to help out with energy bills
A network of charities is hoping to raise £100,000 to help struggling households pay their energy bills this winter.
The Bristol Energy Network (BEN) launched its emergency winter fuel fund earlier this month.
It is supported by five community groups that between them cover the whole of the Bristol City Council area.
So far it has raised just over £1,000, and says any funds will be distributed to people in need on a referral basis.
BEN is an umbrella organisation of individuals and groups working on developing renewable energy infrastructure in Bristol.
It said: "For a variety of reasons, energy bills have gone up by around 80% since April 2022. Even with the financial measures announced by the government, a typical household will still be paying £2,500 a year."
It added: "On top of this, inflation in November 2022 was recorded at 11.1%, meaning prices for basic goods are going up at an alarming rate - the fastest in decades.
"Wages are not keeping pace with inflation, either. Some forecasts say thousands of Bristolians will struggle to heat their homes or cook their dinner this winter."
The emergency winter fuel fund is a partnership between Ambition Lawrence Weston, a community initiative working in north-west Bristol, and Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust, which operates in the north-east of the city.
Also involved is the Eastside Community Trust which covers central Bristol, as well as Heart of BS13 and Re:work - both of which work in the city's south.
Referral forms can be found on the Bristol Emergency Winter Fuel Fund website.
People can also be recommended via one of the five partnership organisations directly, or through their GP, district nurse, community and religious groups, a foodbank or a local MP or councillor.
BEN and its community partners previously raised £20,000 people to help vulnerable people with energy costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the organisation said it has managed to secure external funding to cover the cost of distributing the fund, meaning all funds donated will go towards people's energy bills.