Shirehampton crash: Arrested pair released under investigation
- Published
Two people arrested after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run have been released under investigation.
The crash happened in Shirehampton in Bristol just after 01:00 GMT on 11 December.
A pedestrian in his 50s died at the scene.
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were initially detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.