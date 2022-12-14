Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted.
The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre.
Vets were concerned she was underweight and placed Sienna on a feeding plan to improve her body condition.
The number of pets being abandoned is on the rise nationally, with a 24% rise in 2022, according to the RSPCA.
When she was brought her to the rescue centre, vets thought she had probably been trapped inside the tiny plastic carrier for quite some time.
"Sienna was, understandably, traumatised when she got to us," said Jodie Hayward, a manager at the rescue centre.
"She was afraid to come out of the carrier, and our behaviour team had to be very gentle with her at first while we worked to win her trust."
Sienna weighed about 5.2kg (11lbs) on arrival, and thanks to the team's efforts she is now closer to 6kg (13lbs).
She also received some calming medication because she was in a heightened state of alarm for quite some time.
"As soon as she started taking walks, it became clear that she was comfortable around other dogs - in fact, she seemed to enjoy the company," Ms Hayward said.
"She was soon one of the most popular dogs in the kennel, with all the team warming to her sunny personality - so much so, in fact, that one of them is now adopting her."
Once her training and medical care has been completed, Sienna will be going to a happy new home with an animal carer.
Sienna is just one of the many strays taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in 2022.
In its latest 2022 figures until September the centre said it had offered safety and shelter to 205 dogs, and found homes for 199 pets.
"It's hard to see how anybody could be so cruel as to dump a dog like this," Ms Hayward said.
"If she hadn't been discovered when she was, she may have died inside that cat carrier."