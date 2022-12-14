Bristol: Emergency support for homeless as lives could be at risk
Emergency support is being provided to people sleeping rough as freezing temperatures could pose a risk to life.
Charity St Mungo's, in partnership with Bristol City Council, has activated the city's severe weather response and said "no one will be turned away".
Additional emergency bed spaces are available to people sleeping on the streets in Bristol until Saturday.
People have been urged to alert the charity if they see someone sleeping rough, after -5C was recorded earlier.
The St Mungo's outreach team will be working more shifts to ensure everybody sleeping on the streets is offered a safe and warm space to stay indoors overnight.
Emily Williams, St Mungo's Bristol outreach manager, said: "We know that sleeping rough is dangerous all year round, but freezing temperatures can pose a risk to life.
"When the severe weather response is activated during periods of extreme weather, our team works around the clock to ensure that people are brought into the safe and warm."
The emergency response is activated in Bristol when temperatures of 0C or lower are forecast for three consecutive nights. It can also be used when severe storms or rain are predicted.
Councillor Tom Renhard said: "We know that rough sleeping is always dangerous, but the cold weather makes people even more vulnerable.
"We will use this time as an opportunity to engage with people who are currently rough sleeping around the city and try and help them find a route away from the streets and into settled accommodation."