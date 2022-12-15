Boy, 12, assaulted in Bristol in suspected hate crime
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been assaulted in an incident being treated as a hate crime by police.
The boy was kicked in the abdomen by another boy, causing him to fall to the floor and his turban to come off, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The assault happened on Quay Street in Bristol at around 16:00 GMT on Thursday 8 December.
The boy sustained bruising to his knees and pain to his abdomen in the attack. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Officers attended the scene in the city centre and later visited the victim at his home.
'Worrying incident'
Police said the incident is being treated as a racially/religiously aggravated assault and CCTV in the area is being reviewed.
Insp Adam Dolling said: "This is a worrying and unpleasant incident which has had a significant impact on the young victim, his family and the local community.
"We will never tolerate hate crimes and we are committed to thoroughly investigating what happened."
Support has been offered to the victim and his family, with officers also liaising with the boy's school.
Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk