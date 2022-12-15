UK nurses strike: NHS worker says profession is at 'crisis point'
A health worker says nursing is "at crisis point" as she takes part in the biggest strike in NHS history.
Nearly 100 people were outside the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) as part of a nationwide call by union members for a 19% pay rise.
Two minor injury and illness units have been closed in Gloucestershire as a result of the strike.
The UK government said the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) pay rise demand was unaffordable.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government was "hugely grateful" for the work nurses do.
Nurses are continuing to provide life-preserving and some urgent care but routine surgery and other planned treatments have been disrupted.
Paula Burne, 58, who works at the BRI, said she had been a nurse for nearly 40 years and that she was worried about the future of nursing.
"It is time for us to make a stand, to protect our nurses and most importantly patient care," she said.
"Nurses are leaving in the thousands, so all that experience and expertise is being lost.
"Striking is unprecedented in our profession - it really means something - we want the government to listen to us," she added.
The RCN union is calling for nurses to be given a pay rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate, which was 14.2% in October.
The government previously announced average pay increases of 4.5% for doctors and 4.75% for other NHS staff - including nurses.
Marie Dixon, 39, who works at the BRI as a nurse said "voices need to be heard".
"For many years, we have been ignored and expected to just get on with it - but it's at crisis point now," she said.
"We can't give the care we want to and I feel like it's dangerous for us and for the public," she added.
At the picket line in Swindon, Nichola Ashby, the deputy director of the RCN, described the strike as "a very sad day".
"We didn't want to take action - but we were left with no choice," Ms Ashby said.
"I believe the public is behind us all the way - they understand that this is about making sure we can deliver safe and effective care," she added.
Minor injury and illness units in Tewkesbury and Stroud have been shut during the strikes, while another in Lydney is operating with a reduced service.
The government said this year's pay increase reflects the independent NHS Pay Review Body's recommendations.
NHS staff also had a 3% rise in 2021 - in recognition of their work during the pandemic - while the rest of the public sector had a pay freeze, it said.