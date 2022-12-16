Cyclist seriously injured in Bristol city centre attack
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in Bristol city centre.
The victims, in his 40s, was cycling down Bond Street at about 04:10 GMT on Thursday when he was pulled to the ground by a man who had been riding an electric scooter.
He was kicked and punched during the assault, knocking him unconscious.
The e-scooter rider left the scene in the direction of Old Market, police believe.
The incident occurred near the Futures Inn and the victim was riding a red mountain bike.
Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, and any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the attack or the moments leading up to it.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
