'Inspirational' boy wants to thank Bristol Children's Hospital
- Published
A boy born with holes in his heart wants to thank the hospital that gave him treatment as a baby.
Eight-year-old Barney from Yate wants to "repay the favour" to Bristol Children's Hospital, where he had heart surgery before his first birthday.
On 30 December, Barney will spend the day walking around Bristol to raise money for new toys for the hospital.
He has previously raised thousands for local causes and hopes to raise at least £500 for the hospital.
His father Darren said it was quite "unnerving" when Barney was diagnosed with a heart condition.
"As a new parent, it was a lot to take on board and I was really grateful that we had Bristol Children's Hospital local to our house," Darren said.
"They did the best job possible and made him the lovely little man that he is today," he added.
Barney will be accompanied on his walking marathon by his father and godfather Bradley.
They plan to leave the house at 06:00 GMT and walk to Bristol until they feel they cannot walk anymore.
Barney has raised £4,000 for local causes through previous challenges.
"Last year, the day after Boxing Day, I walked from Yate to Clifton Suspension Bridge whilst litter picking," he said.
However, this walking marathon is set to be his biggest challenge yet as he expects it will take him around 10 hours.
Proud of his son's achievements, Darren has faith that Barney will be able to complete the challenge.
He said: "He's certainly an inspiration to me and a reason to get me out of bed in the morning. He keeps me on my toes!"