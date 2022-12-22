Bristol: Woman left with broken leg after hit-and-run crash
- Published
A pedestrian was left with serious leg injuries after two motorcyclists hit her and then left the scene.
The crash happened at around 23.00 GMT on 5 December on Whiteladies Road, Bristol, near the junction with Imperial Road.
The women in her 20s needed surgery on multiple fractures to her right leg.
Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV of two people they would like to identify and are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.
One of the people pictured was wearing distinctive red gloves and trainers while sat on a bike with a yellow pattern on the frame.
The other person appeared to be wearing Adidas joggers and was carrying a black rucksack with a white stripe on.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk