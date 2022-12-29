Portishead pensioners trapped in tower block for 12 days
Published
Residents with mobility issues have been left trapped in a retirement apartment block for almost two weeks after a lift broke down.
Some people living in Hanover House in Portishead, near Bristol, have been unable to get outside for 12 days, spending Christmas stuck inside.
Carol Jones-Evans, 78, lives on the fourth floor and has mobility issues.
"I feel very caged in and desperate for fresh air," she said. Flats operators Anchor have been asked to comment.
"It's been really depressing and difficult, you're just stuck in your flat and you can't get out," Ms Jones-Evans added
The lift of the seven storey building, which has 30 one-bed properties, broke on 16 December and repairs have yet to take place.
Some report being told repair work may only start at the end of January and that a stair lift may be installed.
Ms Jones-Evans can use a stick to get around her flat but has to use a mobility scooter that fits in the lift, to go out.
"I cannot get downstairs," she said.
"The last information I was given was that they'd hopefully fix it at the end of January.
"I have to rely on other people, kind neighbours to do all my rubbish, my washing, my shopping and take my dog out."
Malcolm James, 76, has lived in the block for 16 years and said the situation was a "shambles".
Mr James, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteoarthritis, said it takes him 40 minutes to get downstairs, taking stops to use an inhaler.
He said: "It's hard to get down there - it's 64 steps to the entrance and 80 odd to the basement where the washing machine is.
"I try and go out three times a day because I have a dog."
"We are all very fed up. We are vulnerable, this is sheltered housing, we all have pull cords and pay money for a manager to help.
"It's a shambles nothing has been done."
