New Year Honours 2023: Bristol woman celebrates 90th birthday with BEM
- Published
A woman received a surprise ahead of her 90th birthday, after being awarded a British Empire Medal.
Mary Golledge, who turns 90 on 2 January, is recognised for her life-long voluntary and community work in the Stapleton and Begbrook areas of Bristol.
She has given her time to multiple communities and local causes for over 50 years.
She said she was "gobsmacked" to receive the award.
Mrs Golledge said: "I just sat on the chair and laughed and laughed because I thought, well that's a brilliant hoax.
"I was so gobsmacked actually, because I didn't feel I've ever done anything extraordinary. I mean, I love doing what I've done. I couldn't believe it."
She first moved to Stapleton in 1954 after marrying her late husband Stan.
She will celebrate the honour with family and friends on her 90th birthday at the community centre she helped create more than 40 years ago, which the award recognises.
She said: "It is such a surprise to get this honour from the King. Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to me.
"All I have ever tried to do is to help others in whatever way I can, no matter how small."
Mrs Golledge is a founder member of the Stapleton and Begbrook Community Association, which fundraised and built the Stapleton and Begbrook Social Club in Frenchay Park Road in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
She has continuously served on the association's committee since it was founded, previously holding the roles of secretary and treasurer for long periods - as well as serving behind the bar for around 37 years up until the coronavirus lockdown.
The social club hosts local activities, such as sports teams and special interest groups, as well as providing entertainment and hosting marriages and wakes.
She still volunteers on Sunday evenings, welcoming club members and their guests.
