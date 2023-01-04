Bristol mental health group Talk Club expands worldwide
A mental health club which aims to get men talking now has more than 70 groups worldwide.
Talk Club - which was launched in Bedminster, Bristol, in April 2019 - encourages men to speak openly about their feelings.
The project now has groups in the United States, Singapore and Sydney.
One member, who struggles with severe anxiety and depression, said the club "changed" him.
Ben Fernihough was the club's first employee and realised he had problems with his mental health when he was on a day trip to the beach.
He said: "I realised when I was at the beach in 30C with my kids that I didn't feel any happiness. I just went - 'there's something not right here'."
Mr Fernihough said talking - and most importantly listening - has helped by giving him "some pride" and encouraging him to open up.
"It gives you a sense of belonging," he added.
Film director Ben Akers set up the club after losing a childhood friend to suicide in 2014.
Initially starting on Facebook, the group soon expanded to setting up in-person meetings around Bristol - which then spread across the world.
The club has also now been supported by Bristol actor Joe Sims.
Mr Akers said he "never imagined it would go this far".
Patrick Sullivan joined the club in the early days when he was going through a "very difficult time".
He said sitting and listening to a session with his phone off for two hours was "a powerful thing".
Mr Sullivan, who captains the club in Southfields and Bristol University, said having a place where everyone "is there to listen to you and not judge you" helps.
Fellow captain Ethan Higgins said he first heard of the club after his wife handed him a leaflet.
He said the group has given him the ability to take his "thoughts and feelings and turn them into sentences" and "made a big difference" to the relationship with his wife and friends.