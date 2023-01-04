Somerset lorry firms call for safer parking after thefts
Lorry firms are calling for more secure parking to be built following an increase in theft from vehicles.
Stuart Keedwell, owner of the RT Keedwell Group in Somerset, had fuel and goods stolen from a lorry parked in a lay-by while the driver was asleep.
"The only safe place to park overnight is in a secure lorry park - if you park on the roadside there is a big chance something will be stolen," he said.
In the UK, 4,500 thefts were reported in 2021, compared to 2,600 in 2018.
Because of the increase in the thefts, Mr Keedwell tells his drivers exactly where to park across the country.
His daughter Ellie Keedwell drives a HGV and said that lorry thefts meant huge delays.
"Time is money in the freight business, if fuel is stolen there is always a lot of damage caused to the vehicle because they often rip out the fuel lines," she said.
"You have to wait up to a day for somebody to come out and do repairs.
"Theft has a high cost for businesses- it's not just the loss of goods but also the increase in insurance premiums and the loss of time."
Organised crime groups often slash the curtains on the side of lorries to gain access, before parking alongside the vehicle to help themselves to goods.
Police are calling for haulage companies to stop using curtain-sided lorries.
But head of the national Road Haulage Association, Moreton Cullimore, said that was not possible in a fast-moving world.
"Because of the rate in which we consume goods, and the just-in-time delivery model, it is very difficult to make these trailers secure.
"You need constant access to the side and back of them to offload and deliver goods quickly and efficiently."
Dan Gray, managing director of Wilmotts Transport, in Shepton Mallet, said he wanted more secure lorry parks to be built.
"We don't like our drivers parking in service stations because we have had goods stolen from lorries parked there over night.
"The only answer is to build secure lorry parks and we need haulage companies to work together to share secure spaces with each other whilst we wait for this to happen."
