Police seek man over St George, Bristol assault
- Published
Police have a released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault that left the victim with a fractured cheekbone.
The victim was walking with friends down Avalon Road in St George, Bristol at about 10.45 GMT on 19 November.
A man approached the victim and after exchanging words punched him in the face then walked away.
The man in the image was in the area at the time and anyone with information should call police.
He is described as being of mixed-race appearance, in his early to mid-30s and measuring about 6ft 1ins (1.86m) tall with a shaved head.
He was wearing grey trousers and a long, dark-coloured padded coat.
Avon and Somerset Police is keen to hear from anyone who might have relevant door bell or dash cam footage too.