Cost of living crisis: Bristol appeal to help people with energy bills
People are being asked to donate to a fund to help Bristolians pay their energy bills.
Five organisations have joined together to distribute the Bristol Emergency Winter Fuel Fund, organised by the Bristol Energy Network.
The initial target is £10,000 and once that has been reached families who have been referred will receive around £150.
One of the organisers said it is about "supporting people in crisis right now with what they want".
The fund is being raised online and distributed to people who need it by the local community groups, Ambition Lawrence Weston, Eastside Community Trust, Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust, Re:work, and Heart of BS13.
Heart of BS13 said it is helping more than 100 families who are struggling with energy costs.
Samantha Baker moved to the area just before Christmas and while picking up some meals from the charity said things have been "tough".
"This definitely helps us. I'm not going to lie, everybody is in the same position," she said.
"This is my second pick up, the staff are really nice, the food is really nice, and it just takes a little bit of that burden off of you."
Ms Baker is one of many who have seen energy costs spiral in recent months.
Kirsty Hammond, from Heart of BS13, said: "A lot of our residents are on a card and key meter.
"The reality is, if you've got no money on your meter, it will go off and that means people are likely to be sat in darkness.
"If you've just come and collected all of these lovely frozen meals and you've popped them in your freezer, and your electric goes in the middle of the night, this then all goes to waste and how do you replace that?
"Being able to offer this support will hopefully keep the meter running for longer."
Across the city, the Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust is running warm and welcome spaces, but said people desperately need financial help.
Chief executive, Suzanne Wilson, said: "People love to come to connect, but actually if you ask them what help do you need in this energy crisis, they don't say, 'can I come and sit in a warm hub somewhere', they say 'I'd like to afford to heat my home, I just need some money for my energy bills'.
"So it is just saying, well how do we support people in crisis right now with what they want."
The Bristol Energy Network is almost halfway towards its first target of £10,000 on the JustGiving website.
It is specifically to help people with their energy bills over the colder months between 2022 and 2023.
Project manager for the Bristol Emergency Winter Fuel Fund, Aaron James, said: "Things are hard for a lot of people, increasingly so.
"We believe that Bristolians are really generous people and actually we want to give them the opportunity to help those who might be struggling particularly at this time."
