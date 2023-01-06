Bristol NHS patient says hotel care was 'diabolical'
A patient who was discharged from hospital into a hotel care facility says her experience was "diabolical."
Angela Burrage, 73, was one of 30 patients discharged to a hotel in Bristol to help ease pressure in hospitals in March 2022.
Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire NHS trusts are currently using another hotel for up to 30 patients amid winter pressures.
The Integrated Care Board for the trusts has been approached for comment.
The NHS is facing the worst winter for A&E waits on record, as hospitals struggle to get patients out of wards and into appropriate care settings in the community.
Mrs Burrage received treatment at Southmead Hospital for a major operation in March 2022 and was discharged as "medically fit" into a Bristol hotel a few days later.
She said the bed in her room was broken and not suited to someone with bed sores.
"The hygiene was awful - my food was dropped on the floor in front of me and put back on my plate to eat," she said.
Mrs Burrage also said she only remembered there being one carer at the hotel between the hours of 10:00 - 16:00 GMT.
Three days later, she was sent back to hospital after the carer decided Mrs Burrage's needs were "too complicated" for the care hotel, she said.
The ICB said the different hotel currently being used for patients has live-in care workers on a 24/7 basis with visiting clinical teams providing rehabilitation and primary care support.
'Comprehensive care'
A spokesperson for the ICB said about the current hotel care facility: "The service will provide comprehensive care, in a welcoming environment, for people who don't need to be in hospital, but require further support before they return home.
"Nobody should have to stay in hospital longer than necessary and this facility will ensure more people can be discharged promptly.
"It will also improve the flow of patients through our hospitals while helping to address ambulance handover delays."
