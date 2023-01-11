Stoke Park pond restoration to boost wildlife habitats
Wildlife habitats in a historic park will see a boost this year as a major restoration project is launched.
Stoke Park, in Bristol, will undergo work to restore three overgrown ponds to improve wildlife habitats.
The pond restoration, which is partly funded by Natural England, is expected to benefit frogs, beetles, dragonflies and aquatic snails.
Bristol City Council chiefs said the three ponds would soon become "thriving oases for wildlife."
Some of the work would be carried out by local volunteers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Great crested newts
The restoration project forms part of the council's wider work on improving ecology and local wildlife in Bristol.
Some of the ongoing ecology work is currently being questioned, with construction taking place elsewhere on green spaces in the city, like Ashton Vale.
Writing on the mayor's blog, Councillor Ellie King, cabinet member for communities and public health, said: "Ponds are under increasing threat nationally with one estimate putting the loss of ponds over the last century in the UK at 50 percent."
Ms King also said that over the years, the ponds at Stoke Park Estate have become overgrown with vegetation and silted up.
Some funding for the restoration project was provided by Natural England as part of a scheme to help protect great crested newts, whose population is declining.
Volunteers from the Stoke Park Community group will help to carry out some of the restoration work.
Bristol City Council declared an ecological emergency in 2020, in response to the alarming declining rates of wildlife and natural habitats in the city and around the world.
In 2021 the council published its ecological action plan, pledging to take action on improving habitats across the city, such as ponds and lakes.
Another aquatic habitat to recently see huge work is the lake in St George Park, which reopened in October after a £400,000 restoration project.
