Bedminster flats residents being 'driven out' by whistling windows
- Published
Work to replace windows in a council tower block is being investigated after some residents complained of a high-pitched whistling during strong winds.
Bristol City Council is working with the contractor it hired to do the work at Gaywood House in Bedminster.
Residents Lou and Dave Williams say they have to go out when it gets gusty because of the noise.
The council said it had raised the issue with the contractor "for them to resolve".
Mr Williams said the whistling, which he described as "unbearable", happens even with the windows tightly shut.
"We have to go out, we have to get out of the flat," he added.
Mrs Williams, who suffers from migraines, says she has to go to her mother's house to rest on particularly windy days.
"My migraines have increased and become a lot worse," she said.
In 2019, council contractors put scaffolding up around Gaywood House so the cladding and windows could be replaced.
The scaffolding came down in 2021 and residents say that is when the problems started, with as many as 40 properties affected.
Mr Williams said if the issue wasn't fixed the couple would be "looking to move".
"We can't put up with this," he said.
"It can be eight to 10 hours - however long the wind blows is how long we are sat with that noise."
Residents to be written to
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said it had been made aware of the issue.
"This issue was raised before the end of the 12-month defect period and was highlighted to the main contractor for them to resolve," they said.
"Following a meeting with residents and a joint site visit with the contractor, we have identified flats where further investigation of this isolated issue is required.
"We will also be writing to all residents at Gaywood House before further repairs are rolled out at this block."