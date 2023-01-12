Empty Bristol M&S store to become art and environment hub
A former Marks & Spencer store in Bristol is being transformed into a temporary art and sustainability centre.
Sparks will be based at the Broadmead building which was home to Marks & Spencer for 70 years, before its closure in January 2022.
It will host installations, art studio space, reuse shops and an education centre on climate and wellbeing.
The pilot initiative is set to open in April and run for about six months.
It will be run by the Global Goals centre, Artspace Lifespace and the Invisible Circus.
Artspace Lifespace company manager, Kathryn Chiswell Jones, said she felt "really inspired" by the new partnership.
"[We have the] opportunity to showcase tangible, positive alternatives, in a centre where people can come to dream, learn practical tools and collectively devise a greener, fairer and more creative future for everyone," she said.
"We will be working closely with our sister company The Invisible Circus and other creative partners across the city," added Ms Chiswell Jones.
Global Goals Centre project lead, Jenny Foster, said: "This is a unique opportunity to bring together organisations and individuals from across the city to pilot new ways in which the heart of Bristol could change to better serve our community and address the climate, ecological and cost of living crises."
'Re-animating the space'
Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said Bristol City Council had been looking for an "appropriate use for the building" since the store closed last year.
"Artspace Lifespace and the Global Goals Centre are two great local organisations and I'm glad that they'll be putting both arts and sustainability at the heart of re-animating the space," he said.
"I look forward to seeing the new hub open," added Mr Rees.