Car ban scheme outside Bristol schools set to be expanded
A scheme banning cars from being driven outside schools at the busiest times of the day looks set to be expanded.
The plan would see traffic limited outside St Bernadette Catholic Primary School, Fair Furlong Primary School and Ashley Down Primary School in Bristol.
The ban would last 45 minutes in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.
Bristol City Council said expanding its School Streets initiative would make the road safer, cut air pollution and encourage walking and cycling.
Cabinet member for transport, Don Alexander, said the council is "ramping up" the programme, which is already in use across other schools in Bristol, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"If successful, these three new schools could bring our total number in Bristol up to 11," he said.
"Our aim is to also encourage active travel, and getting people into the routine of walking, cycling and scooting from a young age will help embed this with our next generation.
"We hope people across these three areas support the proposals, which could transform the roads outside the schools, creating a more pleasant environment for everyone," added Mr Alexander.
Emergency vehicles and blue badge holders would be exempt from the restrictions and residents who live in the area would be able to gain access with a permit.
Ashley Down Primary School headteacher, Amy Sood, said the project creates "safer pavements for everyone" at the school's busiest times of day.
"We continue to encourage active travel to Ashley Down and can see the benefits this has to children and families," she said.
Bristol City Council has launched a public consultation over the proposals, which ends on 17 February.