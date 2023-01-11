Portishead pensioners able to leave retirement home after three weeks
- Published
Residents trapped in a retirement apartment block after a lift broke down have been able to leave for the first time in more than three weeks.
Some people with mobility issues living in Hanover House in Portishead, near Bristol, were unable to get downstairs as a result of the malfunction.
One 78-year-old resident told the BBC she had felt "very caged in".
A spokesperson for Hanover House said the lift repairs were delayed due to closures during the holiday period.
"I felt desperate for fresh air," Carol Jones-Evans, who lives on the fourth floor, said.
Ms Jones-Evans has mobility issues and added: "It's been really depressing and difficult, you're just stuck in your flat and you can't get out".
The lift of the seven storey building, which has 30 one-bed properties, broke on 16 December.
Operations manager at Hanover House, Rowena Hindle, said they "made every effort to resolve the matter as quickly as possible" but had experienced delays due to the manufacturer's closures over the holiday period.
"The lift was fixed on 10 January," she said.
"The main lift drive, which is bespoke to the lift, had to be repaired by the manufacturer.
"We have also installed a temporary stairlift at the location. The safety and wellbeing of our residents is paramount."