Railway station could reopen at Ashton Gate stadium
- Published
Council leaders have pledged their support for a new railway station near a stadium.
Campaigners and stadium bosses have called for the old Ashton Gate station in Bristol to reopen, to help sort the traffic problems on match days.
The discussion comes as the Bristol City Council planning committee approved a new £100m sporting quarter.
Bristol's Mayor said the council would look at "potential new stations at St Anne's, Lockleaze and Ashton Gate".
A potential new train station had been pencilled in to proposals for the reopened line to Portishead, which the government signed off last year following months of delays, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Ambitious'
Labour cabinet member for transport councillor Don Alexander told a council meeting on Tuesday: "We are obviously ambitious that there should be a station down there [at Ashton Gate].
"At the moment we have Portway park and ride station which we hope will be opening in the next few weeks.
"We have the Ashley Down station for Rovers fans and others which we hope to begin building in March.
"We've also got Henbury and North Filton, so we have quite a lot on."
'Future rail vision'
In a written reply read to the meeting, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "Ashley Down forms part of the MetroWest phase two project which will also deliver new stations at North Filton, for the Brabazon development and arena, and Henbury.
"These new stations are scheduled to open in 2026.
"We continue to work through the combined authority on a future rail vision for the West of England and will look to develop options for potential new stations at St Anne's, Lockleaze and Ashton Gate."
The Ashton Gate station is included in Weca's Joint Local Transport Plan and in its 10-year Rail Delivery Plan for 2020-30 as a potential prospect, although it is understood that no work is currently taking place on this.