Flooding Bristol underpasses to be fixed at end of month
- Published
Work to fix the persistent flooding of a series of pedestrian underpasses is set to be carried out.
The underpasses at Lawrence Hill roundabout in Bristol have flooded regularly since 2012.
Bristol City Council said tree roots had infiltrated drainage pipes and were trapping rubbish and other items, blocking the pipes.
The council plans to start removing the roots on 30 January.
The underpasses are a busy pedestrian and cycling route, connecting places such as Easton, Barton Hill and Lawrence Hill to Old Market and the city centre.
Councillor Nicola Beech, Bristol's Cabinet Member for strategic planning, resilience and floods was asked on BBC Radio Bristol's Breakfast Show, whether the fix would solve the problem for good.
"I think it's the best foot forward - we understand the problem, we can get the contractor in, do it once, hopefully get it right and it'll work," she said
'Insulting'
According to the 2021 census, almost half of people living in Barton Hill and Lawrence Hill do not have access to a car or van.
On Twitter, Green Councillor Yassin Mohamud, representing Lawrence Hill, said the situation was "insulting" to residents.
"The Labour administration has ignored this for so long," he said.
"People are getting fed up with the delays and excuses — the council should prioritise it for permanent repair as soon as possible."
The Bristol Somali Community Association based in Barton Hill said: "How many more years do we need to wait for you to fix the underpass flooding of Lawrence Hill roundabout.
"Enough is enough."
Bristol City Council said it will look at bringing in more at-level pedestrian crossings rather then underpasses in the future to tackle in all of the city's important subways.